Cardinals Extend Safety Jalen Thompson

The Arizona Cardinals have now ensured safety Jalen Thompson won't be going anywhere.

On Friday, the team announced Thompson was extended through the 2025 season. Financial terms at this time have not been disclosed.

*Update on financial compensation for Thompson*

This is from Arizona's official press release:

"Thompson (5-11, 190) set career highs last season in tackles (120), solo tackles (78), interceptions (3), passes defensed (7) and tackles for loss (3). His 120 solo tackles led the team and were the second-most among all NFL defensive backs in 2021. In three seasons with Arizona, the 24-year old Thompson has appeared in 37 games (25 starts) and has 197 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and three tackles for loss.

"Selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft out of Washington State, Thompson is the only player on an active NFL roster who entered the league through the Supplemental Draft."

Thompson has slowly refined his craft and elevated himself to a very underrated safety playing next to Budda Baker in the defensive backfield.

Thompson's cap hit for the 2022 season was supposed to be $2.6 million according to Spotrac. We'll see how that changes.

Arizona, now super thin at cornerback, will rely on their safeties more than ever to cover more ground and ensure moving the ball through the air is difficult. Baker has already been compensated for his efforts in establishing a "No Fly Zone" in AZ, and now Thompson gets his share of the pie as well.

ARIZONA CARDINALS TOP STORIES

Cardinals Rank as Fringe Playoff Team According to NFL Execs

Sports Illustrated Predicts Cardinals Schedule Game-by-Game

Devon Kennard Back to Practice Squad Among Other Moves

Antonio Hamilton Placed on Reserve

Cardinals Placed Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals 2022 Win Total

Bruce Arians: Patrick Mahomes Was Almost a Cardinal

Cardinals Safely Roll the Dice on Trayvon Mullen