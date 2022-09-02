Skip to main content

Cardinals Extend Safety Jalen Thompson

Jalen Thompson will now be with the team through 2025.

The Arizona Cardinals have now ensured safety Jalen Thompson won't be going anywhere. 

On Friday, the team announced Thompson was extended through the 2025 season. Financial terms at this time have not been disclosed. 

*Update on financial compensation for Thompson*

This is from Arizona's official press release:

"Thompson (5-11, 190) set career highs last season in tackles (120), solo tackles (78), interceptions (3), passes defensed (7) and tackles for loss (3). His 120 solo tackles led the team and were the second-most among all NFL defensive backs in 2021. In three seasons with Arizona, the 24-year old Thompson has appeared in 37 games (25 starts) and has 197 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and three tackles for loss.

"Selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft out of Washington State, Thompson is the only player on an active NFL roster who entered the league through the Supplemental Draft."

Thompson has slowly refined his craft and elevated himself to a very underrated safety playing next to Budda Baker in the defensive backfield. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thompson's cap hit for the 2022 season was supposed to be $2.6 million according to Spotrac. We'll see how that changes. 

Arizona, now super thin at cornerback, will rely on their safeties more than ever to cover more ground and ensure moving the ball through the air is difficult. Baker has already been compensated for his efforts in establishing a "No Fly Zone" in AZ, and now Thompson gets his share of the pie as well. 

ARIZONA CARDINALS TOP STORIES

Cardinals Rank as Fringe Playoff Team According to NFL Execs

Sports Illustrated Predicts Cardinals Schedule Game-by-Game

Devon Kennard Back to Practice Squad Among Other Moves

Antonio Hamilton Placed on Reserve

Cardinals Placed Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals 2022 Win Total

Bruce Arians: Patrick Mahomes Was Almost a Cardinal

Cardinals Safely Roll the Dice on Trayvon Mullen

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Cards Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Sign DL Andrew Brown to Practice Squad

By Donnie Druin
Budda Baker
Analysis

NFL.com Pessimistic on Cardinals in Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Isaiah Simmons
Analysis

NFL Executives Rank Cardinals as Fringe NFC Playoff Team

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

SI Predicts Cardinals Schedule Game-By-Game

By Donnie Druin
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals DB Antonio Hamilton Tweets Pic of Cooking Accident

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during practice on Sept. 24, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Welcome Back Devon Kennard in Slew of Roster Moves

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Report: Cardinals Placing Antonio Hamilton on Reserve

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
Analysis

Cardinals Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

By Donnie Druin