TEMPE -- With just one day of practice left, the Arizona Cardinals returned many of the 12 names listed on their injury report.

To be fair, six of them (Marquise Brown, Justin Pugh, Kelvin Beachum, Rodney Hudson, Zach Ertz and A.J. Green) were on rest days Wednesday.

Rondale Moore and Ezekiel Turner were the only Cardinals not present at practice on Friday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has already ruled them out for Sunday's meeting against the Los Angeles Rams.

Trey McBride, who didn't practice due to personal reasons on Thursday, returned to the field. Kingsbury said he will be active for Week 3.

Running back James Conner will still be a game-time decision according to Kingsbury. Conner has practiced all week and "is doing better" according to the head coach.

There's been plenty of talk surrounding Trayvon Mullen and his status after Arizona traded for the cornerback. Mullen is expected to play, although his snaps played will be unknown per Kingsbury.

Plenty of unknown remains for Arizona, but it sure looks like they're getting healthy at a crucial time.

