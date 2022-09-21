Cardinals Reportedly Showed Interest in CB Joe Haden During Offseason

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Arizona Cardinals were among the teams that showed interest in cornerback Joe Haden, who had intentions of playing in 2022 before announcing his retirement on Wednesday.

The Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and the division rival Los Angeles Rams were also eyeing the veteran defender.

Haden is walking away from the game after playing 12 seasons in the NFL. He last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2017-2021, making one Pro Bowl in that span. The 33-year-old remained unsigned since the end of last season.

The Florida product plans to sign a one-day NFL contract with the Cleveland Browns. He was selected No. 7 in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Browns and spent seven seasons with the team, earning two Pro Bowls. In his rookie season, he intercepted six passes. He had 19 interceptions as a whole with the Browns and totaled 29 interceptions in 148 career starts.

During the summer, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that the Cardinals were interested in bringing in veteran cornerbacks to training camp.

The Cardinals discussed a reunion with Robert Alford, but he has still yet to sign. Arizona eventually signed former second-round pick Josh Jackson, but he didn't make the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals eventually traded for Trayvon Mullen from the Raiders in September, but he's missed the first two games with a toe injury.

Following Jeff Gladney's tragic death in May, the Cardinals have felt a need at cornerback. Antonio Hamilton, who originally won the No. 2 cornerback job over Marco Wilson in the summer, suffered a freak burning accident at his home in August and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

He's missing at least the first four games of the season.

Arizona's cornerbacks started 2022 off on a bad note, giving up 360 passing yards to Patrick Mahomes in their crushing 44-21 Week 1 defeat. But the Cardinals bounced back in Week 2, holding Davante Adams and Darren Waller to just eight receptions for 62 yards combined.

Byron Murphy Jr. and Wilson have manned the cornerback ship thus far. Jace Whittaker held the third-most snaps for a CB in Week 2 with 45 (67%). No other corner played beside the trio. Arizona is hoping to have Mullen and Hamilton back

The cornerback position should be evaluated on a week-to-week basis for the Cardinals.

