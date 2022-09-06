Not every game against your former team should be considered a "revenge" game.

It is an overused term that is associated with seemingly any instance a player goes up against their former team. If we're being honest, there aren't nearly as many of these games as people want to believe.

That should be the case when former Kansas City Chiefs and current Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams takes the field for week one of the 2022 season.

Williams, who was undrafted out of LSU in 2018, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Kansas City. Williams was primarily a backup to players like Kareem Hunt, Damien Williams, and most recently Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

However, Williams broke out in 2021 during Edward-Helaire's struggles. The 5'11" 224-lbs back recorded career-bests in nearly every statistical category including carries (144), yards (558), receptions (47), receiving yards (452), and total touchdowns (8).

Despite this production, the Chiefs opted to let Williams depart in free agency this offseason and brought in Ronald Jones as his replacement. Williams ended up signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal.

While Williams is unlikely to have another major role for the Cardinals as he had with the Chiefs in 2021, he will certainly have an important role in a split backfield with guys like James Conner and Eno Benjamin.

There will certainly be some hope that Williams can make an impact for his new team as soon as possible, and there's no better opportunity to do so than against his former team in week one of the 2022 season.

The Chiefs will debut their 2022 season on the road to Glendale, Arizona to face the Cardinals, and Williams is plenty excited about his opportunity. Williams had this to say about his upcoming matchup with Kansas City:

"I think it's gonna be really exciting. I get the face my former teammates. A lot of players that I know that I played with the past four years, I think it's gonna be great. It's gonna be different but I think it's gonna be a great feeling."

Nonetheless, Williams won't view this game any differently than if it was against one of the other 30 teams in the NFL.

"I mean, I feel like every game [is] like that. I wouldn't just point out this particular game. Every game like that. Every game is a much-needed win. You know, but it's a little different because I'm playing against my old teammates but you know every game is a must-win."

Williams also doesn't seem to be phased about how big or small his role may be for this upcoming matchup when asked about how he feels about the running back rotation and their respective usage.

"I'm very comfortable. You know, game day is always a different story because you never know how things are gonna turn out, you know? I just can't wait for Sunday."

It's definitely an opportunity that few players get to experience, and Williams will be a far more positive one compared to some players and teams who burned bridges with each other.

Williams' and Kansas City's parting of ways seemed more mutual than hostile, and Williams had high praise for his former team and coach, Andy Reid.

"You got the guru back there, coach Andy Reid. He do a great job with them guys. [He] gets those guys prepared. All the players, just how everybody practice. How everybody goes about their business.[is impressive]."

But at the end of the day, like Williams already said, all that he wants to do is win the game.

This will no doubt be an emotional game for Williams, playing against the team that gave him his chance at the NFL after going undrafted.

Nonetheless, Williams seems dialed in to give his all and play hard in spite of any feelings he may have.