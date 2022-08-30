The Arizona Cardinals are on the path towards completing a 53-man roster before the deadline strikes at 1 p.m. Arizona time Tuesday.

In the meantime, practice took place Tuesday for the Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team is “moving and shaking” in terms of constructing the roster all the way up to the deadline. He added it’s a fluid situation.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton has been a non-participant in practice due to an undisclosed injury or other health issue. The veteran has made such a great impression that Kingsbury told reporters during camp that the No. 2 cornerback spot was Hamilton's job to lose.

"It's disappointing for him, just the journey he's been on, how he's worked, and the level he was playing at," Kingsbury said Tuesday. "You hate to see that. You hope he can stay involved and come back and not miss a beat. It's disappointing for him because he had earned a starting role in that position. Hopefully, he's back soon."

Running back Jonathan Ward was visible at practice, but was seen heading inside at the start of stretching. He's dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the team's second preseason game.

"I'd say he's questionable going into next week," Kingsbury said about Ward's injury status. "He's day-to-day. I think it could go either way. Just seeing how the progress goes throughout the rest of this week. We'll see how it feels next week."

After James Conner, Ward has been competing with Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram for a roster spot in the running back room.

As for the offensive line, Justin Pugh (stinger) and Rodney Hudson (knee) haven't played in the preseason. The Cardinals traded for Cody Ford as the team needed depth in the offensive line.

Kingsbury is optimistic about Pugh and Hudson playing in Week 1 as both were seen at practice or on a side field Tuesday.

He said, "They're coming along. I feel like hopefully, Week 1, but if not, at some point. Soon thereafter, they'll be ready to roll."

Wide receiver Antoine Wesley has been out since early August due to a groin/hip injury. At first, surgery was a possibility for the 24-year-old. But he's been progressing and according to Kingsbury's, it's a day-to-day situation.

"I think he's made big, big strides but don't know when that's going to be cleared to go," Kingsbury said.

As for making the initial 53-man roster work, Kingsbury said there could be two or three candidates for short-term injured reserve, which would keep a respective player out for at least the first four weeks of the season.

Other than the injured players previously mentioned, safety Charles Washington (chest) and guards Marquis Hayes (knee) and Danny Isidora (foot) are also dealing with those ailments.