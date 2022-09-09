Cardinals: Kingsbury Staying Positive on Rondale Moore's Week 1 Status

Whether Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is truly confident or playing naïve is your call.

Following practice on Friday, Kingsbury met with reporters and wasn't willing to rule receiver Rondale Moore out for this week after a hamstring injury suffered on Thursday.

"I'm a pretty positive person. So I would just say 50/50," said Kingsbury on Moore.

"We'll see how that shakes out in the next couple of hours as well. Some roster maneuvering and see where we need to go. But unfortunate that he got banged up. He was doing a good job and we're trying to sort that out."

The need to switch some things around on the roster doesn't bode well for the good news, and combined with Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reporting Moore will need an MRI, cloudy might be the best way to describe the current situation.

Kingsbury also confirmed Moore was running when he hurt his hamstring.

Friday's injury report is set to be released in just a few hours, so we'll have a clearer picture of what to expect moving forward.

For now, the Cardinals will bank on a group effort that was already needed from a receiving corps missing DeAndre Hopkins due to suspension.

