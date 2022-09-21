Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Holds No Grudge Towards Fan Who Hit Him

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was struck in the head by a fan in Las Vegas following the win, but Murray doesn't hold any grudges.

TEMPE -- The dust has settled between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders, and so too between quarterback Kyler Murray and a fan who hit him after Murray was celebrating with Cardinals fans in the end zone.

As Meirov said, Las Vegas Police are still looking into the incident. 

We were able to ask Murray what happened. Here's his response:

"Stuff happens fast. I don't know. I know every person I've hit in the face, I did it for a reason," said Murray. 

"I don't know if he probably didn't know where he was. I don't know. It was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas. I'm sure he was having fun. But again, I don't know. I don't think any player should be getting touched in that manner, but no hard feelings towards the guy. 

"If I see him, I'd shake his hand. But it is what it is … I would do it all over again if I could."

