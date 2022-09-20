Cardinals Open as Field Goal Underdogs to Rams

Despite winning their first game of the season, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves as betting underdogs once again.

As Week 3 approaches and the Los Angeles Rams prepare for their next meeting in State Farm Stadium, they'll do so as -3.5 point favorites on SI Sportsbook.

This will be the third consecutive week Arizona trails in the betting market, closing as touchdown dogs to the Chiefs and nearly a field goal behind the Raiders.

The good news for Arizona? The Rams are one of eight teams in the league to have not covered a spread thus far in 2022.

According to Covers.com, both the Cardinals and Rams have a point differential of -8.5 points through the first two weeks of the new season. Both teams are also 1-1 with over/unders thus far, with this week's set at 49.

The Cardinals, now with a healthy J.J. Watt back, hope to find some relief in the secondary with Trayvon Mullen potentially returning. They'll need it against a LA passing attack that features Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

Arizona also awaits the injury status of running back James Conner, who exited the game early and did not return with an ankle injury. If he misses, look for Darrel Williams to once again carry the load after scoring last week.

With offensive lineman Justin Pugh back, the Cardinals feel as if they will have a better chance of containing Aaron Donald.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Video: J.J. Watt Talks After Comeback Win

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Raiders

Pat McAfee Reacts to Kyler Murray, Cardinals Comeback

Week 2 Arizona Cardinals Snap Count Evaluations

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Hit by Fan, LVPD Investigating

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Victory Over Raiders

Kyler Murray Did Take Advantage of Double XP Weekend

Cardinals DB Byron Murphy Talks Game-Sealing TD

Report: James Conner's Injury Not Serious