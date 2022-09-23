Skip to main content

Cardinals-Rams Friday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals finally see some relatively good news in the health department ahead of their meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

Game statuses are officially here for the Arizona Cardinals, and despite beginning the week with 12 players on the injury report, only three players find themselves as either out or questionable.

James Conner (ankle) is listed as questionable while Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Ezekiel Turner (ankle) are listed as out. Conner's practiced the last two days on a limited basis. 

The full injury report was also released for the Cardinals:

There were no major changes on the injury report for Arizona, although J.J. Watt was upgraded from limited to full on Friday. 

This also spells good news for Trayvon Mullen, who looks to make his first appearance in Arizona after being acquired from the Raiders. 

Kliff Kingsbury said he wasn't sure how many snaps Mullen or tight end Trey McBride would take this Sunday. McBride played just one snap last week. 

All six players designated with rest days had no issues practicing the rest of the week.

As for the Rams, four players find themselves as out: C Brian Allen, CB Cobie Durant, WR Van Jefferson, and CB David Long. 

CB Jordan Fuller is questionable as well. 

Inactives for both teams are released 90 minutes prior to kickoff. 

For more Los Angeles Rams analysis and news, click here. 

