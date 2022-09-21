Skip to main content

Cardinals-Rams Wednesday Injury Report

The Cardinals held plenty of veterans out with rest days on Wednesday.

The first injury report for the Arizona Cardinals is out, and there were some notable names missing from action. 

Fear not for a good chunk though, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned Marquise Brown and others would be out with rest days. In total, six players were out due to rest on Wednesday.

Last week, Rodney Hudson and Kelvin Beachum took Wednesday off for rest. J.J. Watt is still working his way back from a calf injury, as he was limited today. 

There was still no sights on Rondale Moore, who has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury.

Back to more optimistic news, James Conner was present at practice and participating after leaving Sunday's game with an ankle injury. 

Andy Isabella and Trayvon Mullen, both missing last week, were full participants today.

As far as Mullen's status goes, Kingsbury believes he's close but would like for the Clemson product to be more comfortable with the defense. He might be in action this week. 

