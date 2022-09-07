Skip to main content

Cardinals Release Wednesday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals have a few notable names on the their first injury report of the season.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report of the season, and there's a few notable names on it. 

Zach Ertz made his return to the practice field on Wednesday, an encouraging sign after his absence on Monday. 

However, the likes of J.J. Watt, Trayvon Mullen, Rodney Hudson or Markus Golden were not spotted during the open portion of practice. 

The Cardinals have a total of nine players on their first report, with five being limited participants and four not practicing. 

Earlier today, quarterback Colt McCoy was added to injured reserve after an apparent calf injury suffered Monday, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He also confirmed nothing is wrong with McCoy's throwing arm. 

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald
