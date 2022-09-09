Skip to main content

Cardinals Rule Three Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals limp into their regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The final injury report for Week 1 is here, and the Arizona Cardinals find a plethora of names for Friday's sheet. 

Three players (Rondale Moore, Cody Ford and Trayvon Mullen) are already no-go's for Arizona heading into Sunday. Ford was limited on Thursday and was not seen during practice on Friday, while Moore's status for the future is unknown. 

Mullen was confident in playing this week when speaking to reporters but did not practice throughout the week. 

In total, 12 players find their names on the injury report. Kansas City carries a clean bill of health heading into Week 1.

Four players were listed as questionable: Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy Jr., Justin Pugh and J.J. Watt. 

Murphy was a surprise addition to the report with an illness, and would further dig Arizona into a hole with a weak secondary already in place. 

Watt's status for Sunday remains uncertain, but from an outsider's perspective looks gloomy after not making an appearance throughout the week. Ertz practiced 2/3 days and Kingsbury feels good about him and Markus Golden playing. 

The remaining players (Aaron Brewer, Rodney Hudson with a rest day, Ezekiel Turner and Jonathan Ward) all were present from Thursday to today, giving good signs for their availability. 

Inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday. 

