Cardinals Sign DL Andrew Brown to Practice Squad

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the addition of defensive lineman Andrew Brown to the practice squad.

Here's his bio from Arizona's official press release:

"Brown (6-3, 296) has played in 23 career games (one start) with the Chargers (2021), Texans (2020) and Bengals (2019-20) and has 18 tackles (12 solo), one sack, three quarterback hits and one tackle for loss. He appeared in two games last season with the Chargers and spent the offseason with the team prior to being released. The 26-year old Brown entered the league with Cincinnati as a fifth-round selection (158th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft from Virginia and played 18 games with the Bengals prior to appearing in three games with the Texans."

The Cardinals currently have Jonathan Ledbetter as a back-up defensive end to J.J. Watt. Brown now joins Antuan Woods and Manny Jones as defensive linemen on the practice squad.

