Cardinals Sign Devon Kennard From Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of linebacker Devon Kennard to the active roster from the practice squad.

In last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kennard played 17 (25%) snaps. Despite being on the practice squad the first two weeks of the season, he's been listed as Arizona's backup outside linebacker in both games.

The Cardinals also signed offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons to the practice squad.

From Arizona's official press release:

"Simmons (6-5, 315) appeared in two games (one start) with Chicago last season after spending the majority of the past two years on the Bears practice squad. He was drafted by the Bears in the seventh-round (227th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft from Tennessee State. While at Tennessee State, Simmons played in 41 games (25 starts) at both guards and tackle. He started this season on Chicago’s practice squad prior to getting released on September 12."

In a corresponding move to Kennard, the Cardinals also released Andre Baccellia. Baccellia caught two passes for 12 yards and played 19 snaps for Arizona in their Week 2 win.

With Simmons added, Arizona released cornerback Corey Ballentine, wide receiver Jeff Cotton Jr., offensive lineman Koda Martin and safety Steven Parker from the practice squad.

