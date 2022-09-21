Cardinals Sign Three Players to Practice Squad

The following is an official press release from the Arizona Cardinals:

"Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, wide receiver C.J. Board and cornerback Nate Hairston to the practice squad.

"Berryhill (5-9, 182) is a Tucson, AZ native who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and entered the league in May with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent. Last year at Arizona, the 24-year old Berryhill was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as an all-purpose player and was an honorable mention selection as a wide receiver after playing in all 12 games (eight starts) and catching 83 passes for 744 yards and one touchdown to go along with 121 rushing yards and 156 punt return yards.

"Board (6-1, 181) has played 24 games (five starts) in his career with the Giants (2020-21) and Jaguars (2019) and has 17 receptions for 183 yards. He played 20 games the past two seasons with the Giants while also spending time on New York’s practice squad. The 28-year old Board entered the league with Baltimore in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent from UT-Chattanooga.

"Hairston (6-0, 185) is a five-year NFL veteran who has played 59 games (18 starts) with the Broncos (2020-21), Jets (2019-20) and Colts (2017-18) in his career and has 104 tackles (83 solo), two interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, and five tackles for loss. The 28-year old Hairston played a career-high 16 games (one start) last season with Denver and spent this preseason with Minnesota prior to being released in the Vikings final roster cut. He entered the league with the Colts as a fifth-round selection (158th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft from Temple."

