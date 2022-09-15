Cardinals' Thursday Injury Report vs. Raiders

The Thursday injury report is here, and things look a tad more promising for the Arizona Cardinals.

After a rest day, both Rodney Hudson and Kelvin Beachum were back for the Cardinals. Justin Pugh was also present during practice, an encouraging sign for Arizona.

The main story of the day was the return of J.J. Watt, who practiced for the first time since the regular season began. He told media members he's hopeful to play in Las Vegas.

Not present again were Andy Isabella, Jalen Thompson and Rondale Moore, all for consecutive days.

Zach Ertz was upgraded from DNP to full and Watt was listed as a limited participant.

