Cardinals Thursday Notebook: Vance Joseph Speaks, J.J. Watt Returns

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off Thursday's practice after a Wednesday injury report that again saw double digit players for Arizona.

There's no denying the Cardinals will need every ounce of health and help heading into Las Vegas to avoid an 0-2 start.

Not spotted during the open portion of practice: Andy Isabella, Rondale Moore and Jalen Thompson

Seen during practice: Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz, Trayvon Mullen, Marco Wilson

Yesterday, Kingsbury said Hudson/Beachum were given rest days, so their presence was expected. Ertz, who was not there on Wednesday, is also a good sign to play this week.

But you're all here for J.J. Watt, who returned to the practice field after not being seen all last week. Watt suffered a calf injury that caused him to miss Week 1.

Now, he has returned. His game status for Sunday is still up in the air, but nonetheless it's a good sign that Watt is available.

Reporters spoke to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph today, here's some tidbits from his press conference:

-The communication was an issue on defense but Arizona can't blame their poor play on that. Kansas City played better, faster and cleaner.

-The blame shouldn't fall on Isaiah Simmons (who wears the green dot) but more so the entire defense

-Watt is close to returning, but still unsure on Jalen Thompson

-Trayvon Mullen isn't quite there but Joseph is confident in his abilities when he's ready to go

-Zaven Collins "played good football" in last week's loss

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

First Injury Report for Cardinals-Raiders Released

Arizona Carries Urgency Moving Forward

Cardinals Wednesday Practice Notebook

ESPN: Cardinals are Team With Most Worries

Andy Reid Blames Cardinals' Turf for Injuries

Arizona Slides in Week 2 Power Rankings

Cardinals Open as TD Underdogs in Week 2

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Cardinals