Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Numerous Veterans Rest
TEMPE -- And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals are back to work.
The dust has settled after their thrilling win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and now all sights are focused on getting past the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
The practice field was met with rain, a rare sight here in the Valley.
Speaking of being seen, here's some notable names that were and weren't present at practice today:
Seen: James Conner, J.J. Watt
Not Seen: Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh, Kelvin Beachum, Rondale Moore, Marquise Brown
Kliff Kingsbury deemed Rondale Moore and Conner as "day-to-day" while describing guys such as Marquise Brown as simply resting on veteran days.
He also said Trayvon Mullen is getting closer to playing, but needs to get more comfortable within the defense.
The Cardinals also signed three players to their practice squad: wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, wide receiver C.J. Board and cornerback Nate Hairston.
