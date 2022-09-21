Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Numerous Veterans Rest

TEMPE -- And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals are back to work.

The dust has settled after their thrilling win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and now all sights are focused on getting past the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The practice field was met with rain, a rare sight here in the Valley.

Speaking of being seen, here's some notable names that were and weren't present at practice today:

Seen: James Conner, J.J. Watt

Not Seen: Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh, Kelvin Beachum, Rondale Moore, Marquise Brown

Kliff Kingsbury deemed Rondale Moore and Conner as "day-to-day" while describing guys such as Marquise Brown as simply resting on veteran days.

He also said Trayvon Mullen is getting closer to playing, but needs to get more comfortable within the defense.

The Cardinals also signed three players to their practice squad: wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, wide receiver C.J. Board and cornerback Nate Hairston.

You can read more about them here:

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

HOF to Take Items From Cardinals-Raiders Game

Cardinals Enter Week 3 as 3.5-point Underdogs

Video: J.J. Watt Talks After Comeback Win

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Raiders

Pat McAfee Reacts to Kyler Murray, Cardinals Comeback

Week 2 Arizona Cardinals Snap Count Evaluations

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Hit by Fan, LVPD Investigating