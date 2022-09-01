Cardinals Welcome Back Devon Kennard in Slew of Roster Moves

Early Thursday, outside linebacker Devon Kennard tweeted his time with the Arizona Cardinals wasn't quite over.

Unsurprisingly, he was right.

The Cardinals announced a slew of roster moves on Thursday, most notably putting cornerback Antonio Hamilton on the Reserve/Non-Injured list for what was described as a "cooking" incident. He will be out at least the first four weeks of the season.

Arizona traded for Trayvon Mullen just recently, and now he appears to be the prime candidate to start opposite of Marco Wilson come opening day against Kansas City.

Safety Charles Washington and receiver Antoine Wesley head to injured reserve.

Arizona announced the signings of tight end Stephen Anderson, long snapper Aaron Brewer and cornerback Christian Matthew.

The Cardinals also brought in the aforementioned Kennard, safeties Steven Parker and Josh Thomas, and offensive lineman Badara Traore to the practice squad.

