B/R Gridiron Heights Pokes Fun at Cardinals

After finding themselves down 0-1 on the season, the Arizona Cardinals also are now the butt of jokes across the football landscape.

Considering an offseason filled with contracts, drama, Call of Duty, social media, PED's and study clauses, the Cardinals needed a strong start to the season to silence doubters.

That didn't quite happen.

Now, heading into Week 2, the Cardinals travel to Las Vegas, but not before making a stop in Bleacher Report's "Gridiron Heights" where quarterback Kyler Murray gets transported into a video game:

There's also cameos from Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim, with plenty of jokes and nods from offseason events and storylines in the desert.

Will Arizona make Bleacher Report eat their words? It's all on the Cardinals to improve and turn haters into believers.

For now, they'll take every joke on the chin.

