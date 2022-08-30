Cardinals Acquire CB Trayvon Mullen in Trade with Raiders

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked on Tuesday if something were coming in regards to his team's cornerbacks room.

He said "We'll see how the next couple days play out."

Lo and behold, the Cardinals traded for former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen hours later, the team announced.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona will send Las Vegas a conditional seventh-rounder that turns into a sixth-round pick if he based on playing time. The Cardinals announced that the deal is for an undisclosed 2023 pick. Other reports said the requirement for the conditional pick is playing 10 games.

Rapoport reported that the Raiders planned to cut Mullen had they not found a trade partner, which was announced in the final hour before rosters needed to be at 53 players.

Mullen was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, so he has one year left on his rookie contract.

He played college ball at Clemson, where he earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2018 and was teammates with Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

The 6-foot-2 corner played in all 16 games in each of his first two NFL seasons, starting in 26 of 32 contests for the Raiders.

Last year was tumultuous in terms of injuries as he went on injured/reserve twice and played in only five games.

He went on reserve for a toe issue in October, returned for one game and went back on reserve after aggravating the injury.

He had surgery on his foot during the offseason and opened camp on active/physically unable to perform in July. Mullen returned to camp after passing his physical Aug. 17. The trade is contingent on passing a physical in Arizona.

In three seasons, Mullen was targeted 179 times and allowed a completion percentage of 59.8. He intercepted four passes and defensed 28 others.

The Florida native adds much needed depth to the Cardinals' secondary, as only three cornerbacks practiced on Tuesday. Starter Antonio Hamilton has been out for over a week with an undisclosed ailment, leaving only Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson and rookie Christian Matthew.

Assuming the deal is completed, Mullen will face his former team in Week 2 when the Cardinals head to Las Vegas.