Skip to main content

Cardinals Acquire CB Trayvon Mullen in Trade with Raiders

New Arizona Cardinals CB Trayvon Mullen spent three seasons with the Raiders after getting drafted out of Clemson
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked on Tuesday if something were coming in regards to his team's cornerbacks room. 

He said "We'll see how the next couple days play out."

Lo and behold, the Cardinals traded for former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen hours later, the team announced. 

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona will send Las Vegas a conditional seventh-rounder that turns into a sixth-round pick if he based on playing time. The Cardinals announced that the deal is for an undisclosed 2023 pick. Other reports said the requirement for the conditional pick is playing 10 games.

Rapoport reported that the Raiders planned to cut Mullen had they not found a trade partner, which was announced in the final hour before rosters needed to be at 53 players. 

Mullen was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, so he has one year left on his rookie contract. 

He played college ball at Clemson, where he earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2018 and was teammates with Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-foot-2 corner played in all 16 games in each of his first two NFL seasons, starting in 26 of 32 contests for the Raiders. 

Last year was tumultuous in terms of injuries as he went on injured/reserve twice and played in only five games. 

He went on reserve for a toe issue in October, returned for one game and went back on reserve after aggravating the injury. 

He had surgery on his foot during the offseason and opened camp on active/physically unable to perform in July. Mullen returned to camp after passing his physical Aug. 17. The trade is contingent on passing a physical in Arizona.

In three seasons, Mullen was targeted 179 times and allowed a completion percentage of 59.8. He intercepted four passes and defensed 28 others. 

The Florida native adds much needed depth to the Cardinals' secondary, as only three cornerbacks practiced on Tuesday. Starter Antonio Hamilton has been out for over a week with an undisclosed ailment, leaving only Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson and rookie Christian Matthew. 

Assuming the deal is completed, Mullen will face his former team in Week 2 when the Cardinals head to Las Vegas. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Kliff Kingsbury Provides Injury Updates on Antonio Hamilton, 4 Others

By Ryan Sanudo
Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Arizona Cardinals Navigate Injuries on Cutdown Day

By Howard Balzer
© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Roster Cutdown Day Tracker, Practice Field Notes

By Alex Weiner
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during practice on Sept. 24, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Reportedly Release LB Devon Kennard

By Ryan Sanudo
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter of an NFL preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Arizona Cardinals 53-Man Roster Predictions

By Ryan Sanudo
© Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

6 Cardinals Roster Cutdown Day Questions

By Alex Weiner
© George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Arizona Cardinals Snap Count Against Tennessee

By Howard Balzer
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cameron Thomas Feeling Positive After Two-Sack Performance vs. Titans

By Ryan Sanudo