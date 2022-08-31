Cardinals Claim Ex-Jets, Utah CB Javelin Guidry

The Arizona Cardinals claimed former New York Jets and University of Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry Wednesday morning.

Guidry, 24, was waived by the Jets at Tuesday's cutdown to 53 players deadline.

He has played both inside and outside in his two NFL seasons and started at nickel in college.

Guidry was a Combine standout for his speed and strength combination.

The Southern California native, who played college ball with Cardinals defensive lineman Leki Fotu, went undrafted in 2020 and signed with New York.

He was cut after training camp, but joined the practice squad and was eventually signed to the active roster. He played in 11 games as a rookie with a higher percentage of special-teams snaps than defensive.

He forced four fumbles in 2020 and had a quarterback hit, although he allowed catches on 13 of 16 targets his way.

Guidry had a bigger role in Year 2, playing in all 17 games and taking the field for 41% of New York's defensive snaps.

He allowed completions on 73.2% of his targets and defensed three passes.

The 5-foot-9 corner was eighth on the Jets with 48 combined tackles last year and was used on 15 blitzes.

He made a critical open-field tackle on Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry down the stretch of overtime in a Week 4 game to help the Jets hold on for a win.

The Cardinals add Guidry as the sixth cornerback in the room along with Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew and Trayvon Mullen, whom Arizona acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.



Arizona recently cut Josh Jackson and Jace Whittaker.

No players whom the Cardinals waived on Tuesday were claimed by other teams, so they can choose to bring back those they cut to the practice squad on Wednesday.

The Cardinals have until 1 pm Arizona time to remove someone from the roster to make room for Guidry.