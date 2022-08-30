Cardinals Roster Cutdown Day Tracker, Practice Field Notes

The Cardinals announced their initial 53-man roster after Tuesday's practice with the deadline at 1 p.m. Arizona time.

They released cornerback Josh Jackson, linebacker Joe Walker and offensive lineman Koda Martin on Monday, which left a lot of work to be done.

Several players were reported to have been cut Monday who were not at practice.

Veteran linebacker Devon Kennard was among them along with safety James Wiggins, cornerback Jace Whittaker and preseason standout linebacker Chandler Wooten.

At practice on Tuesday, the Cardinals took the field during the open portion with a significantly diminished group of players and a peak at who may have gotten cut.

Practice notables:

Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy were the only two quarterbacks present, as Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano were not.

All five running backs vying for a spot were visible, although Jonathan Ward headed inside at the start of stretching. James Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram were there.

Wide receivers Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch participated, while Antoine Wesley worked out on the side field. No Victor Bolden Jr., JaVonta Payton or Jontre Kirklin.

Stephen Anderson worked with tight ends Maxx Williams and Trey McBride.

Only seven offensive linemen lined up for stretching, although there are some injuries in the group. Rookie Lecitus Smith was present along with Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum, Cody Ford, Sean Harlow, Rodney Hudson and Josh Jones. Danny Isidora was working on the side, and Justin Pugh headed in during stretching.

The defensive line had six players, including Jonathan Ledbetter, Rashard Lawrence, Michael Dogbe and Leki Fotu. Manny Jones, Christian Ringo and Antwaun Woods were not present. J.J. Watt was back from COVID-19.

Ben Niemann was in the inside linebackers group with Zaven Collins, Tanner Vallejo and Nick Vigil. Zeke Turner came off the field during stretching.

The edge rusher group was youthful with Dennis Gardeck, second-year Victor Dimukeje and rookies Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders and Jesse Luketa. Markus Golden was not participating.

Speaking of rookies, Christian Matthew was on the field for the cornerbacks with Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy Jr.

Other notable absences included: T D.J. Humphries, TE Zach Ertz, WR Rondale Moore, TE Chris Pierce Jr., TE Bernhard Seikovits, OL Marquis Hayes (injured), OL Justin Murray (injured), S Charles Washington (injured), S Tae Daley, OL Josh Miles and CB Antonio Hamilton (unknown ailment).

Here's a running list as the cuts get reported or announced:

Official roster cuts/moves:

Players waived/injured will revert to the reserve/injured after clearing waivers Wednesday at noon Arizona time. At that time, players can be signed to the practice squad.