Former Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Joins ESPN

Future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald will be joining the crew at Monday Night Countdown for Week 1 this season.

Former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald announced he is joining a new venture, this time with millions of eyes and ears fixated on him. 

Fitzgerald is now a part of the ESPN studio crew, and will make his debut next Monday on "Monday Night Countdown". 

Fitzgerald, one of the most decorated receivers of his generation, has not played for the Cardinals since the 2020 season despite not "officially" retiring. 

Yahoo Sports' Chris Cwik added more info to Fitzgerald's role:

"Randy Moss previously appeared on "Monday Night Countdown," but restructured his deal to cut down on his workload. Moss will still work Sunday games at ESPN, but will reportedly not appear on Monday. Moss will essentially be replaced by Fitzgerald during the weeks he's available.

"Fitzgerald has some experience as a broadcaster. He appeared on the "Manningcast" when the Cardinals took on the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs in January. Fitzgerald is also part of the "Let's Go" podcast, which features Tom Brady and Jim Gray."

Cardinals fans have been wanting to see Fitzgerald on their screens for years. Although this might not be the ideal way, at least Arizona fans will be able to enjoy his commentary on one of pro football's biggest stages. 

In This Article (1)

