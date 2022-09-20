Items From Cardinals-Raiders to be Sent to Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Arizona Cardinals managed to make a few marks into NFL history on Sunday in their 29-23 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, some pieces from the game will be on their way to be immortalized forever in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Byron Murphy Jr.'s jersey will be one item send to Canton, along with a game ball signed from Kyler Murray according to Mark Dalton.

Murphy's 59-yard fumble return, which won the game for Arizona, was the longest fumble return in NFL overtime history. Murray became the first quarterback in league history to score touchdowns by both running and passing while also converting two-point attempts through the air and on the ground as well.

More notes from the historic win (via Arizona's media relations team)

The game marked just the fifth time in franchise history – and first time since 1999 – Arizona overcame a deficit of 20+ points to win a game.

Arizona now has an NFL-best 9-1 record on the road in the regular season dating back to 2021

The Cardinals (down 20-0) and Dolphins (down 28-7) each faced halftime deficits of 20+ points on Sunday and came back to win. It is the first time in NFL history that two teams overcame 20-point halftime deficits to win on the same day.

The Cardinals became the first team in NFL history to score a TD on the last play of regulation, execute a two-point conversion to force OT, then go on to win in OT.

