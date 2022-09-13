Skip to main content

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Pins Cardinals' Turf for Week 1 Injuries

When it came to the field conditions in Week 1, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was not a fan of State Farm Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs walked away with a clean 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Their bill of health didn't quite make that same impressive jump. 

Kicker Harrison Butker suffered an ankle sprain while kicking off in the first half of Kansas City's win. Safety Justin Reid would take over kicking duties before Butker returned to nail a 54-yard field goal right before halftime. 

The Chiefs are operating on a short week (they play Thursday night against the Chargers) and Butker did not practice Monday or Tuesday.

Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie went to injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury.

Here's Andy Reid's full quote on the role Arizona's grass played in the injuries. 

Kansas City is already in full prep mode for their TNF meeting with Los Angeles, a pivotal division game that could have ramifications down the road when it comes to the playoff race. 

Now, they'll likely be without two players who did their part in routing the Cardinals to open the season, and Reid isn't quite happy about that or the playing surface in State Farm Stadium. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Arizona Slides in Week 2 Power Rankings

Cardinals Open as TD Underdogs in Week 2

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Cardinals

Kingsbury Says Pugh, Moore are Day-to-Day

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Chiefs

Cardinals Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Three Takeaways From Cardinals-Chiefs

In This Article (2)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Marquise Brown
Analysis

Cardinals Slide in B/R Week 2 Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals
Analysis

Cardinals Open as Touchdown Underdogs Against Raiders

By Donnie Druin
Stephen A. Smith
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Arizona Cardinals on First Take

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals: Kingsbury Deems Rondale Moore, Justin Pugh Day-to-Day

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray CHiefs
Analysis

Notable Numbers From Cardinals' 44-21 Week 1 Thrashing

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Offensive Line
Analysis

Cardinals Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals
Analysis

Cardinals: Three Takeaways From Loss vs. Chiefs

By Andrew Harbaugh
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Receive Little From Rookies in Loss vs. Chiefs

By Ryan Sanudo