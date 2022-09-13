The Kansas City Chiefs walked away with a clean 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Their bill of health didn't quite make that same impressive jump.

Kicker Harrison Butker suffered an ankle sprain while kicking off in the first half of Kansas City's win. Safety Justin Reid would take over kicking duties before Butker returned to nail a 54-yard field goal right before halftime.

The Chiefs are operating on a short week (they play Thursday night against the Chargers) and Butker did not practice Monday or Tuesday.

Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie went to injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury.

Here's Andy Reid's full quote on the role Arizona's grass played in the injuries.

"They resodded it, which is a good thing. They practice in there. But it was a little bit loose, that's what happens sometimes when you resod it … It was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury, unfortunately that was part of it. The turf picked up … I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I'd tell you that too. That's not an excuse by any means, I mean you all can see it when you watch the tape."

Kansas City is already in full prep mode for their TNF meeting with Los Angeles, a pivotal division game that could have ramifications down the road when it comes to the playoff race.

Now, they'll likely be without two players who did their part in routing the Cardinals to open the season, and Reid isn't quite happy about that or the playing surface in State Farm Stadium.

