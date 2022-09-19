Skip to main content

Las Vegas Police Investigating Fan Incident With Kyler Murray

Las Vegas Police Department are looking into an incident where a fan struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

As if their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders couldn't get any wilder, the Arizona Cardinals are still dealing with a few circumstances from the end of the game. 

One of which involved a Raiders fan attempting to hit quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray was spending time with fans before heading to the locker room.

The following is from ESPN's story on the incident:

"Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

"Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person but confirmed the allegation was that 'a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.'

"Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

"Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton declined to comment Monday."

