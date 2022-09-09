There's been a big ruckus when it comes to Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden's toe injury and his status for Sunday, despite his presence at practice both on Thursday and Friday.

However, what might be slowing him down are his pockets full of cash moving forward.

ESPN's Field Yates first reported the Cardinals and Golden reached a one-year extension worth up to $6.5 million. Golden will now be with the team through the end of next season.

Specific financial terms have not yet been released.

Golden was initially a second-round pick for Arizona in the 2015 NFL Draft. After four years with the team, he signed with the New York Giants for two seasons before returning via trade in October of 2020.

Last season, Golden (31-years-old) proved to be the most efficient pass-rusher on the Cardinals despite the presence of J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones.

Now, with Jones out of the picture, Golden will again be looked to as a source for pressure on the quarterback.

It's safe to say all parties involved are pleased to keep the relationship moving forward.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Kyler Murray Ranks as Top Ten QB Heading Into Week 1

Scouting Cards: 5 Players to Watch This Week in College Football

Marquise Brown Enjoying Arizona's Arsenal of Weapons

Cardinals Wednesday Practice Notebook

Here's how Cardinals Can Upset Chiefs

Assessing Arizona's Running Back Depth

Six Takeaways From Cardinals' Week 1 Depth Chart

Kingsbury Trusts Isaiah Simmons Now More Than Ever