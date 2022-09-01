Report: Cardinals Placing Antonio Hamilton on Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals regain one of their 2022 NFL Draft selections, but none in the brightest of news.

Rookie cornerback Christian Matthew, Arizona's seventh-round selection, returns to the team just one day after being cut according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Minutes later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported cornerback Antonio Hamilton would be placed on the reserve/non-injured list.

Hamilton will be eligible to return in Week 5.

The Cardinals have scrambled to amass talent in the secondary, recently trading for Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen and claiming Jets DB Javelin Guidry on waivers.

Hamilton was expected to compete for a starting position opposite of Marco Wilson, but now Mullen is very likely to be the starter come opening week with Byron Murphy Jr. operating in the slot.

Arizona, already thin at cornerback, loses a little more of their slim depth at the position. The Cardinals now hope young guys such as Matthew, Mullen and Guidry will step up in a tough sequence of opening games against the Chiefs, Raiders and Rams.

