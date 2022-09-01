Skip to main content

Report: Cardinals Placing Antonio Hamilton on Reserve

As a result, Christian Matthew returns to Arizona shortly after he missed the 53-man active roster.

The Arizona Cardinals regain one of their 2022 NFL Draft selections, but none in the brightest of news. 

Rookie cornerback Christian Matthew, Arizona's seventh-round selection, returns to the team just one day after being cut according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Minutes later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported cornerback Antonio Hamilton would be placed on the reserve/non-injured list. 

Hamilton will be eligible to return in Week 5.

The Cardinals have scrambled to amass talent in the secondary, recently trading for Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen and claiming Jets DB Javelin Guidry on waivers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hamilton was expected to compete for a starting position opposite of Marco Wilson, but now Mullen is very likely to be the starter come opening week with Byron Murphy Jr. operating in the slot. 

Arizona, already thin at cornerback, loses a little more of their slim depth at the position. The Cardinals now hope young guys such as Matthew, Mullen and Guidry will step up in a tough sequence of opening games against the Chiefs, Raiders and Rams. 

ARIZONA CARDINALS TOP STORIES

Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals 2022 Win Total

Bruce Arians: Patrick Mahomes Was Almost a Cardinal

Cardinals Safely Roll the Dice on Trayvon Mullen

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

J.J. Watt
BigRed+

Cardinals Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
BigRed+

Cardinals' Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
BigRed+

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals to Nine-Win Season

By Donnie Druin
Mahomes Cardinals
BigRed+

Patrick Mahomes Was Almost Drafted by Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Trayvon Mullen
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Safely Roll the Dice on Trayvon Mullen

By Donnie Druin
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Ertz Among Cardinals Starters with Uncertain Status for Week 1

By Ryan Sanudo
© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Announce 12 Additions to Practice Squad

By Ryan Sanudo
© Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

The Jumping Green Dot: Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons to Relay Defense Heading into Season

By Alex Weiner