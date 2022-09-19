Report: Cardinals RB James Conner's Injury Not Serious

The Arizona Cardinals managed to find their first win of the season in dramatic fashion, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 29-23 in overtime.

The Cardinals did however walk away with a few bumps and bruises, most notably running back James Conner who exited with an ankle injury after just nine touches.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the injury isn't considered to be serious or long-term according to his sources.

Conner rushed seven times for 25 yards while catching two passes for 26 yards.

Darrel Williams took over lead back duties, rushing for 59 yards and one touchdown. Eno Benjamin also carried the ball eight times for 31 yards and caught three passes during his stay on the field.

The Cardinals are confident in their running back stable, but there's no doubt a healthy Conner is the best threat out of the backfield.

Unfortunately, the stigma around his health has followed Conner since he first entered the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he's yet to play a full season in his six-year stay in the league.

Conner's status for next week is still unknown, and with how Arizona operates, we likely won't know until Friday.

The Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 3 at State Farm Stadium.

