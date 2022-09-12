Stephen A. Smith Blasts Arizona Cardinals on First Take

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled no punches in their 44-21 beatdown of the Arizona Cardinals, and neither did ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" Monday when reacting to the game.

All talk has been around how great the Chiefs looked, and it's hard to steer the conversation a different direction after seeing what Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City looked like.

Smith wanted to ensure the Cardinals didn't escape the spotlight.

Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off on Arizona Cardinals

"Shove stuff aside: The Arizona Cardinals got their ass kicked," he said.

"Kyler Murray: You signed a contract, you got $189 million guaranteed. What we talking about? They got it in your contract that you gotta commit to four hours of film study a week. And then you go out there, and you look clueless.

"Kliff Kingsbury: You got your extension. And Andy Reid coached rings around you. Steve Keim, he got his extension too. I'm just looking at them because I know D-Hop [DeAndre Hopkins] wasn't out there. I got that. That's a very important component to be missing, and I understand that. Obviously Arizona is gonna look better.

"I expected you to lose. What I didn't expect was the butt-whippin' that we witnessed … It's still no excuse to get romped the way that they did. They looked ill-prepared to play a regular season football game. And not one, not two, but three of their top dudes; their boss, their coach and their top player all got extensions. And that's how you started off the season, stinkin' up the state of Arizona. That to me is the story."

Many fans feel the exact way Smith does. While there were key absences for the Cardinals, there's little excuse to show up and perform the way they did.

Arizona will have an opportunity to bounce back in the bright lights of Las Vegas next weekend when they travel to take on the Raiders.

