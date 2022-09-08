Thursday's Cardinals-Chiefs Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals just can't seem to catch a break.

Prior to Thursday's official injury report for both Arizona and their opposition in the Kansas City Chiefs, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported receiver Rondale Moore suffered a hamstring injury in practice and would need a MRI to further evaluate the damage.

The timetable for his injury is unclear, but speculation drives Arizona running onto the field without Moore or DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) at their disposal for the first game of the season.

Arizona had a total of nine players on the first injury report of the week yesterday. That total is now brought up to 11 with the addition of Moore and OL Cody Ford.

There is some good news for Arizona, however. Markus Golden and Rodney Hudson returned to the practice field on Thursday after both were non-participants yesterday. Long snapper Aaron Brewer was upgraded from limited to full today, too.

Trayvon Mullen and J.J. Watt were again not seen during practice, leaving some doubt for their status on Sunday.

Zach Ertz was also not present today after being seen on Wednesday.

Justin Pugh, Ezekiel Turner and Jonathan Ward both continued their "limited" status as well.

As for Kansas City, monster defensive lineman Frank Clark (illness) did not practice Thursday. OL Darrian Kinnard was full-go today after missing Wednesday, with the rest of the Chiefs' players maintaining their full practice status.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Kyler Murray Ranks as Top Ten QB Heading Into Week 1

Scouting Cards: 5 Players to Watch This Week in College Football

Marquise Brown Enjoying Arizona's Arsenal of Weapons

Cardinals Wednesday Practice Notebook

Here's how Cardinals Can Upset Chiefs

Assessing Arizona's Running Back Depth

Six Takeaways From Cardinals' Week 1 Depth Chart

Kingsbury Trusts Isaiah Simmons Now More Than Ever