Ertz Among Cardinals Starters with Uncertain Status for Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals have a group of starters that have injury issues that remain unclear with less than two weeks from playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

On offense, tight end Zach Ertz, wide receiver Rondale Moore and guard Justin Pugh have been dealing with injury ailments.

Ertz has reportedly been dealing with a calf injury since early August and Moore’s injury was not disclosed. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that the duo is day-to-day.

“We’re hoping that we can get something out of (Moore) early in the week next week, but we’ll see how he feels,” Kingsbury said.

“It’ll be close,” Kingsbury said of Ertz's status for Week 1. “I think he’s right in line with (linebacker Markus Golden) and Rondale. We’re hoping next week we can get something out him early in the week and everything lines up. But hopefully, that works out.”

Rookie Trey McBride and Maxx Williams are behind Ertz on the depth chart. Both would be in line for more reps if Ertz isn't available for Week 1. The Cardinals could elect to bring back Stephen Anderson, who was released during the team's 53-man roster cuts. There's a chance the Cardinals make short-term reserve/injured moves in the next few days.

Kingsbury is confident that preseason standouts Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella can step up if Moore or Antoine Wesley (hip/groin) is absent for the season opener.

Pugh is still dealing with a stinger. The starting left guard will be resting before being evaluated Monday.

The Cardinals traded for Cody Ford from the Buffalo Bills before the final preseason game. Ford started against the Titans and played only on the team's first offensive drive, which resulted in a touchdown.

Kingsbury doesn't want to rush Pugh, who has plenty of mileage in his nine years of NFL experience.

“It actually could be a blessing in disguise,” Kingsbury said. “Give Pugh some rest and let Cody get all those reps and really get caught up in the offense . . . He’s done a good job picking up so far, but I think the more reps he gets, the more comfortable Cody will get.”

Defensively, Golden has yet to participate in any offseason action as the team says he's dealing with a sore toe. There's also been speculation that Golden could be "holding in" due to his current salary of $2 million. He's a free agent after the 2022 season.

“Pretty much on the same schedule as Rondale is,” Kingsbury said of Golden's status. “We’re hoping early in the week next week we can get something out of him and just progress him up until game time. But it’ll be close, I think.”

There was no update Wednesday on cornerback Antonio Hamilton, who's been a non-participant in practice due to an undisclosed injury or other health issue.