Skip to main content
VIDEO: Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Talks Comeback Over Raiders

VIDEO: Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Talks Comeback Over Raiders

After the game, J.J. Watt spoke to media members after his 2022 debut and was proud of how the Arizona Cardinals persevered.

It was a special day for the Arizona Cardinals, for a few reasons. 

The Cardinals managed to snag their first victory of the season, in dramatic overtime fashion after overcoming a 20-point deficit to the Las Vegas Raiders. 

It was also the return of defensive end J.J. Watt, who managed to battle both COVID and a calf injury that kept him out through the preseason and Week 1. 

On his second play of the game, Watt met Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the backfield for a sack. 

Watt would finish with one sack and two tackles after playing 42 (63%) of snaps. 

Afterwards, he met with reporters in the locker room:

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Raiders

Pat McAfee Reacts to Kyler Murray, Cardinals Comeback

Week 2 Arizona Cardinals Snap Count Evaluations

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Hit by Fan, LVPD Investigating

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Victory Over Raiders

Kyler Murray Did Take Advantage of Double XP Weekend

Cardinals DB Byron Murphy Talks Game-Sealing TD

Report: James Conner's Injury Not Serious

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray
Analysis

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Raiders

By Donnie Druin
Pat McAfee
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Pat McAfee Reacts to Kyler Murray, Cardinals' Comeback

By Donnie Druin
© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Las Vegas Police Investigating Fan Incident With Kyler Murray

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray Chandler Jones
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Arizona Cardinals Week 2 Snap Count Evaluation

By Donnie Druin
USATSI_19075433
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals OT Win Over Las Vegas

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Did Take Advantage of Double XP Weekend

By Andrew Harbaugh
Byron Murphy
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals DB Byron Murphy Talks Game-Winning Play

By Donnie Druin
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Report: Cardinals RB James Conner's Injury Not Serious

By Donnie Druin