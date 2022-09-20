VIDEO: Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Talks Comeback Over Raiders

It was a special day for the Arizona Cardinals, for a few reasons.

The Cardinals managed to snag their first victory of the season, in dramatic overtime fashion after overcoming a 20-point deficit to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was also the return of defensive end J.J. Watt, who managed to battle both COVID and a calf injury that kept him out through the preseason and Week 1.

On his second play of the game, Watt met Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the backfield for a sack.

Watt would finish with one sack and two tackles after playing 42 (63%) of snaps.

Afterwards, he met with reporters in the locker room:

