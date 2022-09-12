VIDEO: Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons Speaks After Loss to Chiefs

There's not much to say after a game like that.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons spoke with reporters after losing 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs, a dominant display captained by Patrick Mahomes that left the Cardinals looking for answers since the opening drive.

With injuries depleting the cornerback room, Simmons appeared to take on more coverage duties as a nickelback with Zaven Collins and Nick Vigil anchoring the middle of the field.

Lining up in the slot and relaying plays from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to the rest of his teammates on the field for the first time in his pro career figured to be a large load for Simmons, and the box score proved that to be true. He finished with just three tackles.

This is what he had to say in his opening remarks following the game:

Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons Talks After Chiefs Loss

