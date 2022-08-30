Chargers 2022 Roster Cut Tracker: The Road to 53 Players
The Chargers are tasked with cutting 27 players by Tuesday in an effort to get its roster down to 53 players in totality — a deadline set by the NFL ahead of Week 1. All roster moves must be finalized by Aug. 30 at 1:00 p.m. PT.
With a roster full of talent, the Chargers' staff will have some crucial decisions to make in the coming hours and days.
Buckle up and follow along here on Sports Illustrated's Chargers' roster cutdown tracker where we'll be updating each roster move over the next two days.
The following players have been waived or released:
Final cutdown day (Aug. 29-30)
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer | (Daniel Popper/The Athletic)
- FB Gabe Nabers | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- S Ben Deluca | (Aaron Wilson/PFN)
- OL Zack Bailey | (Tom Pelissero/NFL Network)
- DT Christian Covington | (Tom Pelissero/NFL Network)
- DE Joe Gaziano | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- WR Michael Bandy | (Tom Pelissero/NFL Network)
- DE Andrew Brown | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- LB Emeke Egbule | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- TE Sage Surratt – injury designation | (Doug Kyed/PFF)
- WR Trevon Bradford | (Matt Lombardo/Heavy)
Second cutdown day (Aug. 23)
- K James McCourt, G Cameron Hunt, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB Damon Lloyd and OLB Ty Shelby
First cutdown day (Aug. 16)
- WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters, S Skyler Thomas, DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver.
