Skip to main content

3 Chargers Players Who Improved Their Stock The Most This Preseason

Which players on the Chargers improved their stock the most throughout the preseason?

The preseason serves as a great opportunity for many youngsters and unproven players to make a name for themselves. The Chargers played three preseason contests and held two joint practices – each with the Cowboys.

Considering who stood out across the preseason games, here are three Chargers players who improved their stock the most:

RB Joshua Kelley

The Chargers' running back group has garnered a lot of attention in camp and the preseason – and for good reason – the team is looking for a bonafide RB2 to backup Austin Ekeler. 

Joshua Kelley has been a pleasant surprise, coming into camp with a thicker frame than he played with his first two seasons in the league. Two of Kelley's three preseason games, he looked poised as ever, running with a purpose and fighting for extra yards, including a hurdle over Saints safety Marcus Maye to convert a first down on third-and-14. Kelley led the way among the rushers throughout the preseason, and with rookie running back Isaiah Spiller dealing with an ankle injury to start the year, Kelley looks inline for the primary backup role in Week 1.

WR Michael Bandy

He may not be the most physically imposing player on the field, but Michael Bandy plays much bigger than he looks. He mainly worked from the slot alignment, consistently beating his opponent which resulted in Bandy finishing the preseason as the Chargers' leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

The Chargers are considerably deep at wide receiver, making it uncertain if there still remains a spot on the roster for Bandy. He also offers the ability to return kicks and punts, adding another dimension to his skill set that the Chargers could utilize if he makes the team following the final cutdown.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players huddle during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers 2022 Roster Cut Tracker: The Road to 53 Players

Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Michael Bandy (83) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Waive Preseason Standout WR Michael Bandy

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Face Tough Decisions Ahead of Final Roster Cutdown Day

DE Chris Rumph

Following a rookie campaign that saw just minimal opportunities, Chris Rumph looks cutout for a more extensive rotational pass-rusher role entering the 2022 season. He too has added to his frame, bulking up this offseason to put himself in a better position to win the battles in the trenches when trying to shed blocks. 

As a result, Rumph dominated in the two preseason games he played, recording seven tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Rumph was the team's standout performer on defense throughout preseason play.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players huddle during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers 2022 Roster Cut Tracker: The Road to 53 Players

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Michael Bandy (83) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Waive Preseason Standout WR Michael Bandy

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Face Tough Decisions Ahead of Final Roster Cutdown Day

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Eight Chargers to be Featured on NFL Top 100 Players List, More Than Any Other Team

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) blocks against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers' 2022 Draft Class Report Card: How Each Rookie Performed in Training Camp and the Preseason

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) rushes against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Carlo Kemp (54) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 27-10 Preseason Loss to Saints

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players enter the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers' 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes the Team?

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel (4) scrambles out the pocket avoiding the tackle of New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers Drop Preseason Finale 27-10 to Saints

By Nicholas Cothrel