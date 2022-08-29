3 Chargers Players Who Improved Their Stock The Most This Preseason

The preseason serves as a great opportunity for many youngsters and unproven players to make a name for themselves. The Chargers played three preseason contests and held two joint practices – each with the Cowboys.

Considering who stood out across the preseason games, here are three Chargers players who improved their stock the most:

RB Joshua Kelley

The Chargers' running back group has garnered a lot of attention in camp and the preseason – and for good reason – the team is looking for a bonafide RB2 to backup Austin Ekeler.

Joshua Kelley has been a pleasant surprise, coming into camp with a thicker frame than he played with his first two seasons in the league. Two of Kelley's three preseason games, he looked poised as ever, running with a purpose and fighting for extra yards, including a hurdle over Saints safety Marcus Maye to convert a first down on third-and-14. Kelley led the way among the rushers throughout the preseason, and with rookie running back Isaiah Spiller dealing with an ankle injury to start the year, Kelley looks inline for the primary backup role in Week 1.

WR Michael Bandy

He may not be the most physically imposing player on the field, but Michael Bandy plays much bigger than he looks. He mainly worked from the slot alignment, consistently beating his opponent which resulted in Bandy finishing the preseason as the Chargers' leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

The Chargers are considerably deep at wide receiver, making it uncertain if there still remains a spot on the roster for Bandy. He also offers the ability to return kicks and punts, adding another dimension to his skill set that the Chargers could utilize if he makes the team following the final cutdown.

DE Chris Rumph

Following a rookie campaign that saw just minimal opportunities, Chris Rumph looks cutout for a more extensive rotational pass-rusher role entering the 2022 season. He too has added to his frame, bulking up this offseason to put himself in a better position to win the battles in the trenches when trying to shed blocks.

As a result, Rumph dominated in the two preseason games he played, recording seven tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Rumph was the team's standout performer on defense throughout preseason play.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.