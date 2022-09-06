'I Can Do It All!' O.J. Howard Talks Big As New Houston Texans TE

HOUSTON - O.J. Howard has a big frame at 6-6 and 251. He has big credentials as a Super Bowl winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a national championship winner at Alabama.

But he has yet to produce big in the NFL - not that the statistical fact is getting in the way of his confidence.

"Whatever the team needs,'' Howard said as he joined the Houston Texans this week after being a surprise cut with his brief employer in Buffalo. "I’m a team-player guy. Getting in there and block, catch the ball, whatever it takes.

"I can do it all.”

In context (you can watch part of his media visit below, Howard isn't trying to boast as much as he is simply stating how much he is willing to help, in whatever category the Texans find necessary.

And yes, there figure to be a few of those.

“You’re always trying to add good players, simple as that,” coach Lovie Smith said. “O.J. is a good player. He has a lot of talent. He’s excited about being here.”

Howard, a former first-round pick for the Buccaneers in 2017, signed a deal following his release from the Bills, and then reported to practice for the first time in a Texans’ uniform Monday morning.

Howard obviously figured he'd get a chance at a Bills reboot. But now that chance comes here in Houston, as he works for starting reps with Pharaoh Brown and with second-year option Brevin Jordan.

What will happen to Howard's numbers here? Hard to say; In five seasons, he’s recorded 119 catches for 1,737 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, and he'd surely like to improve on that.

With young QB Davis Mills in charge in Houston, can Howard exceed his best NFL season, which came in 2018 when he registered 34 catches for 565 yards and five touchdowns? As the Texans kick off the new campaign at NRG Stadium on Sept. 11. at 12 p.m. against the Colts, sooner or later, that is the O.J. Howard plan - not to "do it all,''

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.