Lovie Smith Leans On Experience Amid Building Texans 53-Man Roster

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't new to the rodeo. Smith's first head coaching job in the NFL took place with the Chicago Bears in 2004, where he worked alongside then general manager Jerry Angelo to put together a 53-man roster that went 5-11 during his first season as head coach.

Seventeen years later, Smith is now working alongside general manager Nick Caserio in Houston to help construct the Texans' 53-man roster ahead of the NFL's cutdown day on Tuesday.

"What I’ve learned is that we kind of know the rules early on and numbers we have to get down to," Smith said on Monday. "It’s not my first rodeo and that’s what I felt going into hard cuts. In the end, it’s pretty clear on what you need to do."

An undefeated preseason proved that Smith would have a daunting task trying to put together the most suitable roster that will exceed the Texans' low expectations in 2022.

Smith said he began to inform players of the franchise's plans early while emphasizing the microscope they are under during training camp and preseason. During their time practicing and participating on the field, teams video everything to reference when orchestrating a roster.

Smith said it has never been fun to tell players they have decided to go in a different direction. But he believes that the Texans will be in a favorable situation to win next season due to their talents.

"What I’ve learned is there’s a gut feeling you go with, backed up by information, and we grade everything," Smith said. "It becomes clearer when you just let guys start playing. Rookies you don’t know, you let them come in, and you just start comparing them and they kind of tell you."

According to Smith, Houston isn't just using the league's cutdown day to build a competitive roster. But the Texans will put a lot into building their 16 practice squad roster while utilizing their one international player.

