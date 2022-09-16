Texans Center Justin Britt Out vs. Broncos Due To Personal Reasons

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith announced Friday morning that center Justin Britt is out for Sunday's game against the 0-1 Denver Broncos. Smith said Britt would miss his first game of the 2022 campaign due to personal reasons.

After playing in Houston's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Britt missed an entire week of practice as the Texans prepared for their Week 2 match. Scott Quessenberry could be a potential replacement for Britt starting at center.

"I feel like for me personally, I made a couple of critical errors at some times," Britt said when self-evaluating his performance against the Colts. I hold myself to a standard. I like Pep’s (Hamilton) offense, I like our approach, and I like the way the game was called. I hold myself to a standard."

Britt signed with the Texans as a free agent in March of 2021 after a six-year career with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2014 NFL Draft (No. 64 overall).

His career took an alternating shift in October of 2019. Britt sustained an ACL injury during the Seahawks' Week 8 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, which forced him to miss nearly two years.

Britt's best season took place in 2016 when he received recognition as a Pro Bowl alternate center. As one of Russell Wilson's top offensive linemen, Britt did not allow a sack nor quarterback hit for the entire season amid playing in 994 snaps in 15 games.

While appearing in 99 career games, Britt has started at center in all but one match.

