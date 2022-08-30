Houston Finalizes Roster Cuts: Texans Cutdown Day Tracker

The Houston Texans, alongside the rest of the 31 teams, will assemble their 53-man roster during the NFL's cutdown day on Tuesday. Texans coach Lovie Smith will lean on his 11-year experience to help orchestrate Houston's most suitable roster ahead of the 2022 campaign.

"You feel for guys because we all started at the same spot, and when you signed up for this, you knew this was a part of it too," Smith said on Monday. "It’s never any fun when you tell someone that we’re going a different direction.

"If they’ve done everything they’re supposed to do and they can play, there’s 32 teams. I haven’t only been at one team. If you’re a good coach or you’re a good player, there will be a spot for you somewhere."

The Texans must get their roster down to 53 men before 4 P.M. ET Tuesday afternoon. In addition to their main roster, the Texans will put an effort into building their 16 practice squad roster while utilizing their one international player.

"We have all the information we need," Smith said. "We didn’t need any other scrimmages against people to find out. With the training camp practices you have and the three preseason games to me, and the offseason, that’s plenty for the decisions we need to make."

Isaac Yiadom

According to the Texans PR staff, Houston has wavied veteran defensive back Isaac Yiadom. A former third-round pick by the Denver Broncos, Yiadom worked with the second-team defense at cornerback and was considered a special teams guru.

Chris Conley

According to the Texans' PR staff, Houston has waived receiver Chris Conley. A part-time starter last season, Conley recorded 22 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Antony Auclair

According to the Texans' PR staff, Houston has waived tight end Antony Auclair. Primarily used in blocking sets, Aucliar suffered a foot injury during the team's first training camp practice.

Cedric Ogbuehi

According to Pro Football Network, the Texans have released veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. A native of Allen, Texas, and former Texas A&M star, Ogbuehi joined Houston on a one-year deal this offseason.

With Ogbuehi's release, Houston is expected to keep both Charlie Heck and rookie Austin Deculus on the final 53-man roster. Deculus has worked at both tackle spots throughout the preseason while Heck primarly has seen reps on the left side.

Johnny Johnson III

The Texans have cut wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, as first reported by Texans Daily. Johnson is expected to be considered a favorite to return to Houston as a member of the practice squad.

Jalen Camp

The Texans have cut wide receiver Jalen Camp, Per Pro Football Network. Despite his release, Camp remains a strong candidate for the Texans' practice squad.

Camp appeared in all three preseason games for Houston. His best performance took place during the Texans' 17-13 victory against the New Orleans Saints, where he notched 53 yards on two catches and a touchdown.

TRADE: Ross Blacklock

The Texans have traded third-year prospect Ross Blacklock, along with a seventh-round pick, to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for 2023 sixth-round pick. The new was first reported by NFL Network.

Blacklock, the No. 40 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared in 29 games, where he recorded 36 tackles, eight quarterback hits and two sacks.

Max Scharping

The Texans have cut offensive lineman Max Scharping, as first reported by Pro Football Network. Scharping played three seasons with the Texans after the franchise drafted him during the 2019 NFL Draft.

Marlon Mack

The Texans have cut veteran running back Marlon Mack, according to ESPN. Mack signed with the franchise as a free agent in March, but the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce may have played a significant role in his jettison.

Mack appeared in three preseason games with the Texans, where he rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries.

Kevin Pierre-Louis

The Texans have cut veteran linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, as first reported by Pro Football Network. Injuries limited Pierre-Louis to nine games with the Texans during the 2021 campaign.

Connor Wedington

The Texans have released receiver Connor Wedington, according to Pro Football Network. Wedington, an undrafted free agent from Stanford, recorded four catches for 15 yards in two preseason games.

Mason Schreck

The Texans are cutting tight end Mason Schreck, according to Pro Football Network. Schreck caught a touchdown in the team's preseason win over the Rams. He is expected to be a candidate to return as a member of the practice squad.

Trisitin McCollum

The Texans have waived safety Tristin McCollum, according to Pro Football Network. An undrafted free agent out Sam Houston, a leauge source tells TexansDaily.com that Houston will look to bring him back on the practice squad.

Jordan Steckler

The Texans ahave cut offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, according to Pro Football Network. Steckler, an undrafted free agent out of North Illinois, also has played for the New Orelans Saints and New England Patriots.

Grayland Arnold

A source tells TexansDaily.com that the Texans have cut defensive back Grayland Arnold. Arnold, a third-year pro out of Baylor, played both safety spots and the nickel defender role this preseason. Arnold recorded a sack in the Texans' win over the Los Angeles Rams to go along with six total tackles.

Paul Quessenberry

Houston elected to release veteran fullback Paul Quessenberry, according to Pro Football Network. Quesseberry was one of two fullbacks looking to make the final 53-man roster. It is expected that rookie fullback Troy Hairston will make the team moving forward.

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

The Texans have decided to cut veteran offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms.

Kendall Sheffield

The Texans have cut cornerback Kendall Sheffield, as first reported by Pro Football Network.

Jeff Driskel

The Texans are releasing quarterback Jeff Driskel, per Pro Football Network. Driskel played with the Texans during the 2021 campaign as a hybrid quarterback.

Jacobi Francis

The Texans have released defensive back Jacobi Francis.

Drew Estrada

According to Pro Football Network, the Texans are releasing wide receiver Drew Estrada.

Seth Green

The Texans are cutting rookie tight end Seth Green. As first reported by Pro Football Network, Green is a strong candidate to crack Houston's practice squad roster if he clears waivers.

Green signed with the Texans after going undrafted during the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston.

Jimmy Morrissey

According to Pro Football Network, the Texans are waiving center Jimmy Morrissey, who could rejoin the team on the practice squad.

Terrence Brooks

Per ESPN, the Texans are releasing veteran safety Terrence Brooks. Brooks started three games for the Texans last season, where he recorded 21 tackles and one pass deflection.

Demone Harris

Per Pro Football Network, the Texans have cut defensive lineman Demone Harris.

