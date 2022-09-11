Burkhead Bluff: Was Dameon Pierce's RB1 Status a Texans Trick in Tie vs. Colts?

Houston Texans fans headed into Sunday's season-opening divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium hoping to see a win and some exciting plays from their intriguing rookies.

They got neither. But at least Houston didn't suffer a loss.

The AFC South rivals ended in a 20-20 tie, but one of the early questions that emerged was the production - or lack thereof - that Dameon Pierce provided in a game where the Texans held a 20-3 fourth-quarter lead and an opportunity to run clock out.

Of course, as a rookie, Pierce's role as the starter on the depth chart headed into Week 1 didn't mean he was going to be carrying a Jonathon Taylor-like workload (who finished with 35 touches Sunday) in his rookie debut. But the expectation was that the fourth-round pick was going to lead the backfield, regardless of performance.

But maybe, the illusion from coach Lovie Smith of Pierce as a starter provided room for veteran and multifaceted running back Rex Burkhead to take the reins in unexpected fashion.

If that was the plan, it didn't exactly work, as the the Houston running game was stifled with 28 carries for 77 yards.

But despite expectations, Burkhead received most of the workload and was productive with it. He out-touched and out-gained Pierce with 14 carries for 40 yards while the rookie had only 11 for 30..

And since his days with the New England Patriots, Burkhead has been known as a versatile running back who doubles as a reliable receiver out of the backfield. This continued Sunday, as he finished with five catches for 30 yards compared to just one catch for six yards for Pierce.

Piece's role as a day-one rookie starter is a sexier choice on the surface from the fan perspective. But after Sunday's events and the finish that Burkhead had to 2021, maybe listing him as the RB1 for the weeks to come would make more sense, though it's doubtful Smith and the coaching staff care much for the order of names on a roster sheet when it's the on-field play that matters.

Burkhead had double-digit carries in the final five games of last season, including an impressive day in Week 16 where he totaled 22 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

A young Texans team might benefit more from a committee-like approach with Burkhead and Pierce. And "trick" or not, it might not matter who's listed at the top of the depth chart from week to week.

But we won't know what this trend could look like until Week 2 when the Texans travel to Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos.

