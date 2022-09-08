HOUSTON - Quarterback Davis Mills earned the right to start for the Houston Texans in 2022. On Wednesday, he garnered another title before the start of the regular season.

The Texans officially named Mills, along with five other players, as team captains for the upcoming year. Texans coach Lovie Smith said the decision was voted on by the players and the coaching staff following roster cuts last week.

“It’s extremely humbling,” Mills said Wednesday. “The rest of the team voted me up there. [I’m] ready to attack this season as one of the leaders of this team. I guess it goes to show how hard I’ve worked this offseason and training camp so far.”

Receiver Brandin Cooks, linebacker Christian Kirksey and long snapper Jon Weeks were voted captains once again after earning the title last season under then-coach David Culley. Defensive end and Houston native Jerry Hughes was voted as the final team captain.

Mills, a 2021 third-round pick out of Stanford, impressed in a part-time role last season. Going 2-9 as a starter, Mills threw for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 13 games. He also completed 66.7 percent of his throws and posted a passer rating of 88.8.

The Texans hope Mills can take proper steps to prove he’s the future franchise quarterback.

This offseason, Mills spent time away from the facility building off-field chemistry with Cooks and second-year receiver Nico Collins to strengthen their bond in the huddle.

Throughout training camp, Mills looked like a well-oiled machine when targeting Cooks. Last season, Cooks starred finishing with 90 catches for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns.

Cooks said Wednesday that Mills has improved on the little things, making sure his timing, accuracy, and decision-making skills were on-point. Despite not playing in the preseason, the six-time 1,000-yard receiver is certain that the traits shown in practice will translate to game reps with ease.

“You win the game during the week, not on Sunday,” Cooks said. “All this work we’ve been putting through the spring, summer and training camp, I think a lot of those reps were more valuable than really playing a couple of snaps.”

Hughes, a graduate of Fort Bend Austin in Sugar Land, elected to return home to close out his career. Last season with the Buffalo Bills, the 34-year-old recorded 18 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Smith said Hughes would start opposite 2021 breakout star Jonathan Greenard in the team's regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts following his strong showcase in training camp.

“Jerry is the same guy every single day,” defensive tackle Roy Lopez said Wednesday. “He’s one of the most consistent players on this team. He’s probably up there with Brandin Cooks in terms of consistency.”

The Texans kick off the new season at NRG Stadium on Sunday at noon.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.