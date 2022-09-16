It's no secret that the Houston Texans are undergoing a rebuild, working towards building a team that can compete for Super Bowls.

However, as the rebuild process marches on, they may have found two defensive cornerstones to build around in the 2022 NFL Draft. The rookie duo of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre put together impressive debuts in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

As the Texans prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 2, Broncos' coach Nathaniel Hackett offered plenty of praise for the duo, especially Stingley.

“He’s a special player,” Hackett told Denver reporters Wednesday. “He’s going to be really, really special. When we evaluated him being at LSU, he was very much a press corner."

"I think that’s something he’s done a really good job at in his past. Now he’s learning the game. He’s playing some more zone coverage and reading that. You could just tell.”

In the Week 1 tie against the Colts, Stingley recorded seven tackles and a pass breakup. In the game against the Colts, Hackett came away impressed with Pitre as well, as he noted the challenge they'll bring against the Broncos' offense.

“It’s not too big for them. They are very comfortable with the speeds — it’s not too fast," Hackett said. "It’s going to be a great challenge going against both those young guys.”



Yes, the Texans are undergoing a rebuild. That being said, Pitre and Stingley Jr. already look like potential franchise cornerstones defensively. If they can continue to grow and improve on their Week 1 performances, the Texans could have one of the better secondaries in the NFL on their hands.

