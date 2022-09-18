Broncos, Russell Wilson Pull Away Late vs. Texans

The Houston Texans came up short in their 16-9 loss against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The team falls to 0-1-1 to begin the season.

Neither team managed to achieve much success offensively in the opening half. There wasn't a touchdown scored entering halftime, and each team had just six points apiece.

The Broncos found somewhat of a rhythm in the fourth quarter as they put 10 points on the board. Wilson connected with Eric Saubert for the only touchdown of the game at the 12:42 mark of the final period.

"They're a really good football team and are coached really well," Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told the media this week. "Lovie Smith is a tremendous football coach...They do some really special things and have some really great players, so we have to be ready."

On 1st & 10 at the Broncos' 32-yard-line with 2:38 remaining in regulation, Mills was sacked for a nine-yard loss. It proved to be too much for the Texans' offense to overcome despite trailing by just a touchdown. The possession resulted in a turnover on downs.

After forcing a punt on the Broncos' final possession, the Texans had one final chance to tie it up with 0:53 remaining on the clock. Houston turned it over on downs once again.

Producing positive results consistently was a struggle for the Texans in this matchup. They failed to find the end-zone at any point and were contained to just three points in the second half. Houston finished with just 234 total yards of offense.

The Texans' offense struggled to execute on key downs as they went 2-13 on 3rd down conversions and were unable to succeed on 4th down tries on multiple occasions late.

Wilson was contained to 14-31 passing for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception by the Texans' defense. For a team led by the NFL's second-highest paid quarterback, much greater results are to be expected for Denver.



The Texans will look to bounce back in Week 3 in a road matchup against the Chicago Bears.