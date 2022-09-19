Texans Defense Impresses Despite Loss to Broncos

As the old adage goes, offense wins the game, but defense wins you championships.

The Houston Texans might not quite be championship contenders just yet, but their defense is looking impressive through two games.

Despite a 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Texans' defense held the Broncos' offense in check for a majority of the game. In fact, the Texans held a 9-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter and had a chance to hand the Broncos their second straight upset loss to start the season.

Of course, the Texans would allow 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but even then there is plenty to be excited about with the defense moving forward this season.

They held the Broncos' offense to only 350 yards of total offense, and frustrated quarterback Russell Wilson for four quarters. Wilson finished the game only completing 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception a piece.

While the offense still leaves plenty to be desired, the defense seems to be on track for where you'd want them to be in the rebuild process. The duo of rookie defensive backs in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre continue to shine and look like potential defensive cornerstones to build around.

Stingley finished the game with a team-leading eight tackles, while Pitre recorded five tackles himself. Linebacker Christian Kirksey also had an impressive performance, recording five tackles, including 0.5 sacks to go with an interception.

The Texans likely won't contend for a playoff spot this season as they continue their rebuild. However, an important part of any rebuild is finding guys to build around on both sides of the ball. No, the Texans may not win many games this year, but their defense will continue to keep them competitive all season long.

