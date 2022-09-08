Texans vs. Colts Preview: Week 1 Divisional Rivalry Matchup

The Houston Texans kick off their 2022 NFL season against AFC South division-rival Indianapolis Colts from NRG Stadium on Sunday.

After back-to-back four-win seasons, Lovie Smith takes over as Houston's head coach. It will also be a debut for quarterback Matt Ryan, after being traded to the Colts from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Houston's defense will be tested right away vs. the Colts, Ryan and running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor totaled 288 yards and four touchdowns to help the Colts take a 2-0 regular season sweep over Houston last season. After finishing with the second-worst run defense in the NFL, Smith has put heavy emphasis on stopping the run throughout training camp and preseason.

Quarterback Davis Mills hopes to head up the youth movement in Houston and keep his late-season momentum alive. Mills started the final five games of 2021, passing for 1,258 yards, nine touchdowns, with two interceptions. Houston's rookie class is expected to see a significant amount of playing time, including running back Dameon Pierce, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., offensive lineman Kenyon Green and safety Jalen Pitre.

A Texans win on Sunday would end a four-game losing streak to the Colts. In those four defeats, Houston has lost by an average margin of 18 points per game to Indianapolis.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (0-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-0)

ODDS: The Texans are 7.5-point underdogs to the Colts.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Third-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard believes Houston's season opener against the Colts will be a great test.

"It lets us know what we are working with throughout the rest of the season," Greenard said. "It will be great to go out there and get a win. It will be good to set us up while we continue to move forward."

