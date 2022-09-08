Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Limited During Practice, Expected To Play vs. Texans

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will open their 2022 regular season schedule against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

From stopping the run against Jonathan Taylor to containing future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Matt Ryan, the Colts will give the new-look Texans a hefty test as a Week 1 opponent.

Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard provides his own set of issues for Houston. But Leonard will open his fifth season in the league not healthy.

Leonard was one of two players listed on the Colts' injury report.

He had limited participation during Thursday's practice, a downgrade from being a full participant on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) joined Leonard on the Colts' injury report.

"As we see it, we are going to play a lot of great players each week," coach Lovie Smith said. "Going to go back to the best version of ourselves is what we have to do.

"You have to concentrate on yourselves and do the best that you possibly can, whether that be ball security on one side of the ball or taking the ball away or penalties. All of those things that you talk about, the opening game of the year are where we are. We’re going to concentrate on that."

Leonard underwent back surgery during the off-season and has yet to make a full recovery.

According to Pro Reports Talk, Leonard is far from 100 percent but will play Sunday against the Texans. He appeared in 16 games last season, recording 122 tackles, eight pass deflections and four interceptions.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.