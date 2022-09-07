Connect Four: Faith Led TE Jordan Akins Back To Texans

HOUSTON — When Jordan Akins first walked inside NRG Stadium in 2018, he did so as a 26-year-old rookie.

Four years after his initial introduction to the Houston Texans, Akins' second tenure mirrors his rookie campaign.

"It feels good to be back," Akins said. "It meant a lot for them to bring me back. The team is in a different position coaching-wise, but it proved that this team is always looking out for me and appreciate my work."

Akins joined the Texans practice squad roster following his release from the New York Giants on Aug. 30.

Akins doesn't know what led to his jettison from the Giants, but faith directed his decision to rejoin the Texans. Akins' belief in 2022 is the same faithfulness that resulted in him leaving his baseball career behind for a chance to play collegiate football at UCF.

Following an impressive four-year run in college, Akins originally joined the Texans as a third-round selection (98th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Playing time was not guaranteed, as Akins was joining a competitive tight end corps headlined by Ryan Griffin and Jordan Thomas.

Today, Akins finds himself in a similar situation with the Texans expected to utilize Pharaoh Brown, O.J. Howard and Brevin Jordan has their primary tight ends.

Within his first few practices since his return, Akins said he noticed improvements within Browns' and Jordan's respective developments.

"It doesn't matter where you go, there is always going to be competition," Akins said. "Everyone is big. Everyone is fast. Every man in this tight end room can get the job done. We have faith in each other and depend on each other to get the job done."

But should the Texans need to call up Akins to boost their tight end production, Houston has an idea of what the five-year veteran can bring to the gridiron.

Akins registered 1,260 receiving yards on 114 receptions through 58 career games with the Texans, showcasing his attribute to be a reliable pass catcher.

His best campaign came during the 2019 season. Akins caught 36 balls for a career-high 418 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Akins' on-field contributions helped Houston finish the year with a 10-6 record before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the divisional round of the playoffs.

"With the experience that I have, I always wanna show my knowledge both on and off the field," Akins said. "This room is going to be special, and I am looking forward to this year."

General manager Nick Caserio said during his media availability on Aug. 31 that everyone on the practice squad roster will have a chance to suit up for the Texans each week. It's an assurance Akins is looking forward to turning into an opportunity — similar to his rookie year in 2018.

