Live In-Game Updates: Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

HOUSTON — Following a controversial tie against the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans will try to win their first game of the 2022 campaign against the 0-1 Denver Broncos.

The Texans' offensive line unit will look different from their season opener, as starting center Justin Britt will be out due to personal reasons. In his place, Scott Quessenberry will be Britt's replacement. Rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green will start at left guard over veteran Justin McCray.

The Texans will be going up against a motivated Broncos team that is coming off an embarrassing loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Wilson, who threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns against his former team, has registered a 33-11 record coming off a loss in his career.

To add more fuel to his motivation, the nine-time Pro Bowler has put together a 3-0 record against the Texans. A potential loss to Houston will spoil his perfect record. But more importantly, Wilson will begin his Broncos career 0-2.

Since Wilson entered the league in 2012, the Texans have yet to beat the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

In three career games against the Texans, Wilson is undefeated. Dating back to the 2013 campaign, Wilson has recorded 835 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions while posting a passer rating of 102.4.

"Two weeks in a row we’re facing a future Hall of Fame quarterback," safeties coach Joe Danna said. "He [Wilson] knows the game. There’s nothing that he sees on Sunday that he hasn’t seen before. A good decision-maker. A good athlete who has got good arm strength. The total package — so we’ll have our hands full.”

